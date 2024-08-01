As the end of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador approaches, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) has revealed that The works on the Maya Train and the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas have consumed a total of 750,000 million pesos of the treasury.

These projects are pillars of the current administration and represent a significant investment in Infrastructure and economic development in Mexico.

The Maya Train, considered a key initiative to promote tourism and economic activity in the region, has been allocated a budget of 120 billion pesos for this year alone, according to the 2024 Economic Package.

On the other hand, The Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocaswhich has faced multiple delays, is scheduled to begin producing fuels as of August 3, according to the latest updates from López Obrador.

Both projects not only reflect the government’s priority to strengthen national infrastructure, but also its commitment to completing them before the end of its mandate on September 30, 2024.

In addition, the Maya Train is expected to be completed on September 15 of this year.

In the economic context, the report presented by the SHCP to the Congress of the Union on July 30 highlights an annual growth of 5.3 percent in public revenues, reaching a total of 3.81 billion pesos collected between January and June.

This increase in budget revenues reflects the government’s ability to manage resources in a critical period of execution of massive projects.

The current administration continues to focus on ensuring that these projects are not only completed on time but also contribute substantially to the country’s economic development.