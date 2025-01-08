This is an example of a birth well spent. Julia Janeiro, daughter of Jesulín and María José Campanario, raises the flag of all the self-employed of this country and shows that many things can be done if the time is well invested. To its well-known facets such as influencer and public relationsnow add another one like luxury makeup artist at homeas revealed by the magazine ‘Lecturas’.

“He uses his networks, where he has more than 200,000 followers, to promote himself and inform about gaps in his agenda, for whoever wants to hire his services,” writes the aforementioned media. And her promotion on networks also leaves no room for doubt, since the young woman proposes on Instagram: «Book me your appointment and let me do magic».

Julia Janeiro has undertaken this new adventure with brushes while carrying out her work as public relations of a well-known restaurant in Madridthe lustrous Bugao, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Salamanca, and its role as a generator of content for social networks.

Formed by the celebrity stylist

Nor can it be said that the thing was given to her, since the daughter of Jesulín y Campanario was trained in the Alberto Dugarte Instituteknown as “the celebrity stylist” because among his clients he has people as distinguished as Isabel Pantoja, her niece Anabel, Ana Obregón or Georgina Rodríguez.









«Julia enrolled in the Professional Makeup Course which is valued at 2,219 euros, has a duration of three months with three hours of class a day from Monday to Friday, and is divided between online and in-person classes,” says ‘Readings’. Before, she studied an intermediate degree in Personal Decorative Aesthetics and also a course in Professional Makeup and Characterization.

For the moment, Julia Janeiro has not decided to set up any company to bring together all her activities and remains a typical self-employed worker. In addition to promoting itself finely on its networks, it has registered on a platform where beauty service appointments can be booked. “There they have their services detailed: makeup for weddings, for parties, for events, natural makeup…”, says the magazine.

Its turbulent past is left behind

It seems that Julia Janeiro has found her place, quite far from the spotlight, after those tumultuous times with Carlos Costanzia’s brotherthe nervous Rocco, her boyfriend for some time and currently in Turin prison accused of attempted murder.

Julia Janeiro and Rocco Costanzia they came out together in 2023 and at that time the girl traveled a lot to Italy to see him and love each other. Before the serious event for which he was arrested, Rocco already had two complaints for theft in Spain. He decided to flee to Italy and Jesulín’s daughter accompanied him on his fugitive trip.

Of course, this courtship was never to the liking of the girl’s famous parents. «María José Campanario was horrified by this relationshipwhich, fortunately, is now a thing of the past,” recalls ‘Readings’.

Since she broke up with Rocco, Julia has no known partner. Love for work seems to have changed. So if someone needs makeup and someone to do magic for them, Jesulín Y Campanario’s daughter can be the solution.