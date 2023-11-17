The arrival of Alejandro Zendejas to Club América from Club Necaxa generated certain doubts despite the moment he was living at that time and the price that the capital team paid, but little by little he began to demonstrate his abilities and the time came when he became a starter of the team until today where it has become a reference.
In this way, the international with the United States would be close to signing an extension of his contract with the Águilas to remain in Mexico City for at least three more years, as stated by the journalist Victor Diaz.
Even without it being official, because the player has not yet signed, it is practically a fact that the 25-year-old footballer will continue in Coapa. Although it is true that with the Brazilian coach André Jardine its ownership has not been fixed, as with Fernando Ortizcontinues to be a regular and a player who has an impact on the team’s functioning due to his good level of play and commitment to the colors.
Since his arrival in the capital at the beginning of 2022, Zendejas He registers 73 games as a azulcrema and has 21 goals as well as seven assists. On the other hand, his good performance has earned him consideration for the United States team. So far he has not been able to win titles with the team.
