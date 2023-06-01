Karim Benzema is one of the players on the Real Madrid squad who is ending his contract with the white club and there has been much speculation about the nearest future of the French striker. In recent days it has been news that there is an existing offer from Saudi Arabia for which the winner of the Ballon d’Or would be thinking about it
“Benzema has informed Real Madrid today that Saudi Arabia’s proposal is being considered. He will decide in the next few days”, these were the words of Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, on Post United’s Twitch about the offer by Karim Benzema
Today we show you all the details of the offer that has made Benzema reflect on his future:
What is the offer that has come to Karim Benzema from Saudi Arabia?
This country has offered the French Real Madrid player a contract for the next two seasons in which he would earn 100 million euros per season. In addition, he would have the option to extend the contract for one more season apart from 100% of his image rights.
What is Benzema’s contract with Real Madrid?
Karim Benzema’s contract ends next June with Real Madrid and although according to Fabirizio Romano, the white team would already have the Frenchman’s new contract ready, they just need to sign it, although the player is currently hesitant about his future.
What is the Saudi club that has been interested in Benzema?
Fabrizio Romano reported for El Golazo de Gol that Al Ittihad is the club that has prepared this multi-million dollar offer for the Frenchman.
What strikers sound like for Real Madrid?
There are two names that have sounded loudest for the position of “9” for Real Madrid. One of them is Joselu, a striker for Espanyol who, after being relegated with the parakeets, could end up in the Merengue team, in fact, his loan would be practically closed. The other name that has sounded is that of Harry Kane, although this option is less probable than that of the Spanish due to the high price that Tottenham puts for the departure of the Englishman.
