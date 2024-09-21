In July 2022, a video recorded in the park went viral. Sesame Place, located in Pennsylvania, in which a couple of girls apparently suffer discrimination by one of the mascots. For this reason, the company faced a strong lawsuit.

According to the criteria of

According to the media NBCthe company SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, owner of the park, faced a discrimination lawsuit seeking compensation of US$25,000,000.

The accusation claimed that one of the employees, dressed as the character “Rosita” from Sesame Street, had intentionally ignored two black girls while participating in a parade.

The video caused outrage among users because The employee had indeed interacted with other white children.He even extends his hands to give one of the minors a high five, but rejects the colored girls.

However, Sesame Place released a statement saying that The person in the “Rosita” costume had not intentionally ignored the girls. and that she was even devastated by the misunderstanding.

They also clarified that If in the video you see him saying ‘no’ with his hand, it was not due to a rejection of minors but was responding to multiple requests from a person in the audience who had asked him to hold his son for a photo, which is not allowed.

Following the events, the New York family’s lawyer sought to have her compensated and the company that owns the park to cover any expenses related to the girls’ mental health, saying they had suffered severe emotional distress.

However, it should be noted that the multi-million dollar lawsuit was filed by a law firm in Baltimore, by a man who claimed that Her daughter had suffered widespread and appalling racial discrimination.

However, A federal jury in Philadelphia voted unanimously to dismiss the lawsuit and concluded that the company was not responsible for any act of discrimination or irregularity.

After the verdict, the park expressed its gratitude and said it continues to learn and improving their experiences to be more inclusive.

This happened at @sesamestreet place Amusement park. This costumed character skipped over 2 little Black girls & interacted with all the surrounding white children. This isn’t the first time something like this happened at a Sesame Place location. That employee needs to be fired pic.twitter.com/pa9LeETKS6 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 18, 2022

Sesame Street Park had already been accused of discrimination

Despite The lawsuit filed against the company that owns the Sesame Street park in Pennsylvania was dismissed by a jurythe place had already been criticized on other occasions.

According to the lawyer of the family whose images went viral, when they began to build the case They received complaints from at least 150 more people who claimed to have faced similar rejections. with employees in the park.

Given the situation, Sesame Place announced that it would provide all of its staff with training related to prejudices in order to identify any type of risk or problem.