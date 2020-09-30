Former press secretary of Patriarchs Alexy II and Kirill, rector of the Church of St. Tatiana at Moscow State University, Archpriest Vladimir Vigilyansky, denied information that the patriarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) have multi-billion dollar fortunes. Reported by RIA News…

“I worked next to two patriarchs and I testify: there are no billions and there were no, there are no personal (non-church) villas, residences and airplanes,” Vigilyansky said. According to him, if the patriarchs had such a state of affairs, then “powerful slanderers would have published the relevant documents long ago.”

Vigilyansky told how, after the death of Patriarch Alexy II in 2008, a commission was organized to inventory and transfer property to the new primate of the Russian Orthodox Church. Then a two-room apartment was discovered at the River Station, but it “appeared exclusively for registration – such were the realities under Soviet rule.”

At the same time, the former press secretary of the patriarchs admitted that “the desire for luxury and overgrowth with expensive accessories is characteristic of a very narrow layer of clergy.” Therefore, he noted, “in each specific case it is necessary to understand.”

In August, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia denied rumors about his wealth. According to him, there is not a drop of truth in them, and they are distributed in order to compromise the ministers of the church and undermine their moral authority.