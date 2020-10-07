Marco van hees

Member of the PTB, specialist in tax issues

Why did you focus on the Mulliez?

Marco Van Hees I have been working on the big fortunes in Belgium for years. For French tax exiles, it is a particularly popular destination, almost in the same way as Switzerland. And the Mulliez are the most emblematic case of the French exiles present on our soil. They have lived there for several decades.

Where exactly are they?

Marco Van Hees They live rue Reine-Astrid, in Néchin, just next to the border. This street has even been renamed “avenue des Mulliez” by the locals! For the record, all the Mulliez live on the even side of the street, to take advantage of the southern exposure … In May 2019, we carried out joint action with the PCF in the city, to shine the spotlight on this situation. I had the opportunity to discuss with the socialist mayor of the town, he is obviously getting along very well with their presence.

What is the point of living there for them?

Marco Van Hees Initially, it was a question of escaping the wealth tax (ISF) and the taxation of financial capital gains. The abolition of the ISF at home has not affected the attractiveness of our country, however: it is still very useful to live in Belgium to avoid all kinds of taxes. For example, holding companies benefit from preferential treatment: with some exceptions, capital gains on shares, whether held by individuals or companies, are not taxed. We also have the RDT system, that is to say definitively taxed income, which is a Belgian variation of the mother-daughter system: when a company pays dividends to its parent company, it is not taxed. The same goes for capital gains in the event of the resale of participations. Patrick Mulliez, brother of the brand’s founder, owns a holding company here. A few years ago, she had made 373 million euros in profits, for a tax of … 2 euros! Most of the time, the number is zero.

What do you recommend to end this situation?

Marco Van Hees We have been calling for a real millionaire tax for years. By knocking on the nail, we ended up convincing the socialists and the ecologists (belonging to the ruling coalition – Editor’s note), to put the issue on the agenda. But we can see that the right wants to empty this tax of its substance, to turn it into a placebo tax. However, the sums at stake are considerable. According to our calculations, a tax on large fortunes could bring back 8 billion euros, knowing that the cumulative fortune of the richest 1% reaches 500 billion euros! The tax studied by the government would only bring in 150 to 350 million euros, which is to say that there is a margin … It would also be necessary to take measures in terms of the taxation of large companies, with the elimination of all tax loopholes. Finally, we need a much firmer European policy with tax havens. The European Union has formidable tax havens – Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Ireland, Malta, or Belgium, to a lesser extent. All of these countries tax multinationals very little. We absolutely must put an end to this impunity.

Interview conducted by Cyprien Boganda