After the lynching he suffered in Rome following a mugging, the 36-year-old Indian victim of the Quarticciolo attack decided to report the people who kicked and punched him. The man was arrested for robbery, but is currently free: yesterday he appeared before the judge who validated the provision by banning him from residing in the municipality of Rome while awaiting trial.

The 36-year-old will therefore not be able to leave the national territory despite being illegal and has named the office of the public defender’s office as his domicile. According to the Corriere, the person attacked was discharged from hospital with a few days’ prognosis and a suspected broken nose. The video of the lynching went around the internet. The 36-year-old was attacked in Quarticciolo, a district between Prenestino and Torpignattara, by a group of people who shortly before had seen him rob a 90-year-old pensioner, dragged onto the pavement and robbed of her bag.

A lynching that lasted over two minutes, brutal, violent and to which more people gradually joined. A do-it-yourself justice, in a suburban neighborhood of the capital. The man was savagely beaten during the day, among passers-by, young and old, indifferent, or intent on recording the scene to then post it on social media.

A resident of the area took and posted a video from her window, filming all the phases of the very violent beating that took place in via Ugento in a difficult area of ​​the capital frequented by drug addicts who get their supplies from the pushers in the area. Probably the 36 year old, later arrested for robbery by the Casilina carabinieri, had gone there to look for drugs and, not having the money to buy the dose of crack, attempted to snatch the gold necklace from an elderly woman by dragging her to the ground for a few meters.

A boy dressed in pink got off the maxi scooter, slammed him to the ground and pounced on him together with five other people, ordering him several times to kneel down and apologize. In the group there was also an expert in MMA, mixed martial arts. The elderly woman, who lives not far away, was helped by passers-by but then, despite shock and bruises, she refused to be examined in hospital.

Kicks, punches, helmet hits on the head: an impressive sequence that left the man stunned. The pack, despite the screams of some women, continued the punitive raid for very long seconds, jerking and continuing to relentlessly hit the Indian citizen who was kicked and punched even once he was on the ground.

Only the intervention of other passers-by prevented the lynching from having a tragic epilogue. The military personnel then intervened on the spot, alerted by some residents, who arrested the robber and took him away. When the police arrived there was no longer any trace of the pack.

The protagonists of the lynching are currently wanted: they are between 18 and 35 years old and are known to the police. Among them there is also a woman, filmed while she, with a helmet, blocks the mugger against a wall. We then look for a foreign boy, also armed with a helmet, with three others who disappeared into the neighborhood with him. They risk being sued for injuries.