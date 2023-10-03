About the construction of a mosque on Akhmat Kadyrov Street in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” Mufti Ildar Alyautdinov spoke out. He supported the construction of a new temple in the southwest of the capital.

“For any Muslim, the opening of a mosque is a great joy, especially in such a big city as Moscow. The issue of the lack of prayer facilities in the capital has been raised for a long time. It’s nice to know that the process of solving this problem is gradually intensifying,” explained the clergy representative.

Alyautdinov added that naming mosques after famous people does not contradict the principles of Islam and expressed hope for the successful implementation of the project in Moscow.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya Kadyrov named a place for the construction of a new mosque in Moscow.