The Grand Mufti of the Egyptian Republic, Shawky Allam, affirmed that taking the Coronavirus vaccine when available is a “legitimate duty.” According to Arti Arabia.

In this context, Shawqi Allam said: “One of the most important components of a person’s life and livelihood is his health in which he can achieve what God Almighty wants from him, and take care of it, and be well-catered for, and protect it from harmful diseases and fatal epidemics … as diseases and illnesses are the most severe thing that exposes souls. To protect them from them, to revive and preserve them, and to preserve souls is a great legitimate aim, one of the supreme goals of the Glorious Sharia. Rather, it is agreed upon among all the divine laws.

The Mufti of Egypt added: “The most important methods of disease prevention in the modern era are medical vaccinations, and what the world is experiencing at this time from the spread of the Corona virus and the huge deaths it caused, makes the introduction of prevention methods and precautions against the epidemic required, and it also makes taking its safe medicine from Danger when there is a legitimate duty. “

He continued: “If the competent medical authorities are able to find a medical vaccine that prevents infection or reduces its possibility, and there are no complications or dangers behind it, then the initiative is initiated at that time to take this vaccine, because that includes self-preservation and protection from the epidemic.”