Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Prof. Dr. Shawqi Ibrahim Allam, Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, affirmed that “renewing the religious discourse” has become the duty of time, and the first necessity that must be taken care of. The texts and the most important one in this context is the constitution of Islam, the Noble Qur’an.

His Eminence affirmed that the civilized interpretation of the Holy Qur’an is not only an Islamic requirement, and that all humankind needs it today more than ever before, and that it is in dire need to get rid of the material moral determinants that overwhelm the world today, and to move from those destructive principles to the Qur’anic divine principles and values ​​that raise From the values ​​of unity, cohesion, coexistence and human cooperation. This came during a scientific lecture organized by the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences “virtually” within its Ramadan season, in which an elite of the brightest minds and specialists, from inside and outside the country, participated under the slogan of the great values ​​in the Holy Qur’an. For the truth of Islam ».