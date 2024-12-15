The higher bodies of the State demand that the Executive be taken into account in all a series of reforms that directly affect them
They denounce the indifference with which they have been treated in matters such as the reform of the oppositions or the transfer of powers to the CC.AA.
It all started with the offensive to reform the oppositions. The Government not only put on the table a radical reform of the demanding system of access to the high Public Service in force in Spain, which it blamed for the difficulties in filling vacancies in positions…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Muface #crisis #aggravates #discontent #Administration #elite #Government
Leave a Reply