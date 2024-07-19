For my mother Lidia, for her strength

and unconditional love at 93 years old.

The issue is no longer the rating of the presidential electionafter it became clear that the President did intervene illegally in the same but cannot be punished thus. Lopez Obrador said he was surprised and asked in the morning when he had intervened in the campaign. Luis Estrada, who has closely followed the campaign, answered indirectly. morningwho pointed out that In them, López Obrador had spoken about Claudia Sheinbaum on 497 occasions and in 137 by Xochitl Galvez.

Not only that, just a day after the electionsin the morning already The seats for deputies and senators were being announcedusing a overrepresentation method that dramatically expands The number of legislators for the three ruling parties. This Wednesday Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of the Interior and Next president of Morena He addressed the issue again in the morning press conference, when it has not been defined or sanctioned by the INE and the TEPJF.

The federal government should not have intervened, but once again it does so, by pushing for the maintenance of a model of overrepresentation that violates logic and that allows the ruling party to have a percentage of deputies much greater than the votes obtained. According to the Constitution, no party can have an overrepresentation greater than 8 percent of its votes. It was an unwise clause imposed to supposedly guarantee governability, in reality to give the party in power, then the PRI, a legislative weight that it did not have, but 8 percent was politically manageable.

Now, the winning coalition with the formula used will have practically 20 percent more, which would guarantee it a qualified majority in the lower house, much more than it won at the polls, because it is awarded to each of the three parties in the coalition.

There are various specific reforms, as Alcalde said on Wednesday, that could prove the ruling party right, but that is a decision that the INE will have to make and the Electoral Court will have to ratify or modify, not the federal government. Going ahead from the day after the election to make a percentage official without there being a legal decision on the matter is simply a way of operating before public opinion and putting pressure on the electoral authorities.

That is the central point of the debate, not the qualification of the presidential election that Claudia Sheinbaum evidently won, nor the tricks that Alejandro Moreno has committed to get re-elected in the PRI.

The Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation began deliberations to internally elect, in view of the Senate’s failure to comply, its sixth member who must be defined using two similar but contrasting criteria among the members of the local councils: the oldest magistrate or the one with the most seniority, because six magistrates are needed to be able to qualify the election.

This will not happen in the next few days either. First, the decision will be made regarding the deputies and senators and then the presidency. Claudia will have her ruling between the end of August and the beginning of September, before the Court must clear up all the challenges presented. Once again, it is too long a transition period because even if it is hypothetical, whoever won the election does not have proof of his victory until, in this case, three months after the elections. And this has been an election with very open results. In 2006, the qualification was concluded almost on the date of Felipe Calderón’s inauguration.

But the important thing is the decision on legislative overrepresentation. That is what will define the profile of the next government. If the formula that the ruling party wants is applied, it will be, once again, a consequence of the reforms and additions that were made in the electoral reforms of 2007 and 2013, which deformed the electoral system in the fervor of the party leaderships, took away spaces from society and left undefined issues, such as overrepresentation, to the interpretation of the electoral authorities. Those two reforms, originally promoted by López Obrador especially after the 2006 election, although he never publicly supported them, were voted for by PAN, PRI and PRD and are the ones that deformed the electoral laws that had allowed much freer and fairer elections in 2000 and 2006. Now the consequences of those blunders will possibly be paid.

Three appointments

The appointments of the Secretaries of Tourism and Culture and the ratification of the Secretary of Labor made yesterday by Claudia Sheinbaum did not generate great expectations. Claudia Curiel de Icaza, who held the same position in the city government, remained in the Ministry of Culture. It is a good appointment. The new Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, who held that responsibility in Tlaxcala, is not very well known. I do not know if she is the best profile for what should be one of the engines of the country’s economy, with revenues last year exceeding 30 billion dollars. Marath Bolaños, who is close to the president’s children and who established a good relationship with union leaders, is again in the Ministry of Labor.

