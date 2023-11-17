The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy continues at full speed and offers of all kinds continue to pour in. Let’s see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from MSI Thin GF63 notebook with 15.6 inch 144Hz screen and i7-12650H processor. The reported discount is precisely 26% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1242.18 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The notebook MSI Thin GF63 it is equipped with an i7-12650H processor and a 15.6-inch FullHD 144 Hz screen. Inside there is also a 6GB RTX 2050 GPU. To accompany everything, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 3 SSD. The product is also available with different GPUs, including the RTX 4060.