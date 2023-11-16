The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from MSI Thin GF63 notebook with 15.6 inch 144Hz screen. The reported discount is precisely 20% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €999 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The notebook MSI Thin GF63 it is equipped with a 15.6 inch FullHD 144 Hz screen. Inside there is then an i7-12650H processor and a 4GB RTX 2050 GPU. To accompany everything, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 3 SSD.