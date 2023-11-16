The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from MSI Optix 27 inch monitor with WQHD resolution. The reported discount is precisely 36% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €549 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The monitor MSI Optix 27-inch it has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1ms. Designed for gaming, this screen is HDR Ready, G-Sync compatible and uses IPS Quantum Dot technology to deliver ultra-realistic gaming settings.