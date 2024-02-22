The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY motherboard. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €299.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is a couple of euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY motherboard
The motherboard MSI MEG Z690 UNIFY uses a 19+2 phase direct VRM platform with 105A Smart Power Stage for the Intel Z690 chipset (LGA 1700, 12th Gen Core ready). It has 4 DDR5 DIMM SMT slots with isolated Memory Boost circuit for overclocking (1DPC 1R, 6666+ MHz) and 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 SMT slots (128GB/s) that support latest generation graphics cards.
Network hardware has Intel Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.2 and 2 x Intel I225V 2.5Gbps LAN, The ports (rear) are USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20Gbps), 7.1 HD Audio with Audio Boost 5 (supports S/PDIF output ).
