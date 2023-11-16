The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from MSI Katana 15 B12VGK-889IT notebook, with RTX 4070 8 GB GDDR6. The reported discount is precisely 23% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €1949 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The MSI Katana 15 B12VGK-889IT notebook has a 15.6 inch screen in FullHD at 144 Hz. Under the body you can find an Intel i7-12650H CPU, an 8 GB GDDR6 Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and a 16 GB DDR5 RAM 4800 MHz. Storage space is 1 TB (PCle 4 SSD). It also supports Wi-Fi 6 connection. As for the operating system, you will find Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Clearly the layout and warranty are Italian.