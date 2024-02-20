The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK-1488XIT notebook with Nvidia RTX 3050. The reported discount compared to the recent lowest price is €50. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €949. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI Katana 15 B12UDXK-1488XIT
The MSI Katana 15 notebook B12UDXK-1488XIT it offers a 15.6 inch FHD (1920*1080) screen at 144 Hz. Under the body you will find a DDR5 RAM (2x8GB), a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4 SSD, an RTX 3050 6GB Video Card and an Alder Lake i7- processor 12650H.
The keyboard is backlit and with QWERTY Italian. It has a webcam at the top of the display and speakers. This version does not have the operating system pre-installed.
