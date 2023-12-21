The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for MSI Immerse GH50 headphones. The reported discount is 41% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it's €84.99. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The MSI Immerse GH50 headphones They connect via cable which is braided for maximum strength. They have 4mm drivers that offer 7.1 virtual surround sound and vibration system. They can also be customized with RGB lighting and various effects using MSI Mystic Light software. The unidirectional microphone is removable to make use more comfortable during solo phases. The earcups with over-ear design are soft and fluffy. They have controls for managing the audio and microphone volume.