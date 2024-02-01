The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a 27-inch MSI G272CQP curved monitor in 1440p and 170 Hz. The reported discount is 7% compared to the lowest recent price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €279. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
MSI G272CQP curved monitor, features
The MSI G272CQP curved monitor 27-inch model offers a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1440 (16:9) with a refresh rate of 170 Hz and support for FreeSync Premium. The curvature is 1000R and the design is “frameless” to minimize edges.
Connectivity is DisplayPort 1.2a (WQHD/170Hz) and HDMI 2.0b CEC (WQHD/144Hz). Measures 42.6P x 60.7L x 26.7H cm and weighs 6.1 kg.
