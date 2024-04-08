The discounts of Amazon Italy they always guarantee us very interesting promotions and now you can save by using the offer for a MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight V2 mouse. The current price is 54% lower than the recommended price indicated by Amazon. Just reach this address or use the box you see below.
The currently offered price from the platform is the lowest ever. Amazon reports that the recommended price is €54.90. As for shipping, it is managed by Amazon.
The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight V2 mouse
If you are looking for a small wired mouse, MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight V2 is a solution now at a special price. This model has OMRON switches that ensure over 60 million clicks. It also has a sensor from 16,000 DPI and 400 IPS.
The MSI Dragon logo also supports the RGB effects with four different lighting effects. It also has additional programmable keys. The grip surface has a diamond pattern to improve handling.
