The passion for beautiful cars affects even the Terminator. After sporting muscle, a few good movies, and a political career as governor of California, he currently seems to be the main dabbler of Arnold Schwarzenegger are expensive cars. Here are her five favourites.

1. Porsche 911 Convertible – 198,000 euros

The Porsche 911 needs no introduction. The Hollywood star owns one Turbo Convertible gunmetal color with red interior. The 450 HP 2981 cc engine is capable of pushing it up to a maximum speed of 304 hours with a sprint from 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds. The work is completed by a torque of 530 Nm at 2300 rpm, 4×4 traction and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

2. Tesla Roadsters – 175,000 euros

There is also a Tesla in the Terminator garage. This is a Roadster that was produced between 2008 and 2012, before the company launched its first Model S. Although it boasted a 0-100 in 4 seconds and a top speed of 380 per hour, it is a model that is not never took off and of which Tesla made some only a few thousand.

3. Dodge Challenger SRT8 – 58,000 euros

Another jewel that Schwarzenegger holds dear, even if less noble than the other cars in his collection, is the Dodge Challenger SRT8. Equipped with a 470 HP 6.4-litre V8, this car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 300 km/h.

4. Kreisel Electric Hummer – £116,000

With two electric motors and a 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack, this beast of the road delivers a range of 300 km. In 2017, the Austrian-born actor was the first to own an electric Hummer developed with Kreisel Electric. “Finally, my dream of turning my Hummer all-electric has come true – Schwarzenegger commented – Thankfully we are moving rapidly towards a clean energy future.”

5. Bentley Continental GT Convertible – 256,000 euros

Perfect for cruising under the Californian sun, the Bentley Continental GT accelerates from 0 to 100 in six 3.6 seconds thanks to its W12 raised to 659 hp. With a powerful torque of 900 Nm available between 1500 and 5000 rpm, it reaches a maximum speed of 335 per hour.