The outbreak of mpox—formerly called monkeypox—in Africa is another example of how infectious diseases perceived as “someone else’s problem” and affecting mostly poor and developing countries can suddenly pose unexpected global threats. Other examples of neglected diseases include West Nile, Zika and Chikungunya viruses.

MPox was discovered in 1958 (in captive monkeys, hence the original name “monkeypox”) and the first human case was identified in 1970. For decades thereafter, it was neglected by the scientific and public health communities as a rare infection, occurring in remote rural areas of tropical Africa and having no relevance to the rest of the world.

When a massive outbreak of mpox hit developed countries in 2022, increased funding for research led to an increase in scientific studies. If we run a test on the medical search engine we will see that More research appears since April 2022 than in the previous 60 years. The 2022–23 global outbreak occurred despite repeated calls by African researchers for increased global investment in diagnostic, therapeutic and infection prevention tools for mpox.

The WHO has declared the current outbreak in Central Africa a public health emergency of international concern. This is the highest alert level for events that constitute a risk to the public health of other countries and require a coordinated international response.

We are infectious disease researchers who have worked on HIV, SARS-CoV-2 and other viral infections. The recent history of mpox is another reminder that an infectious disease in one corner of the world should not be considered a foreign problem, since at any time it can start spreading fast and far. It also highlights global inequalities in resource allocation and access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatments. These were available in many industrialized countries, helping to stem the global outbreak, but they remain in short supply in most of Africa.

A total surprise

The disease has been renamed “mpox,” but the name of the virus, for now, remains “monkeypox” (MPXV). It is closely related to the smallpox virus. MPXV was considered a zoonotic disease endemic in parts of central and western Africa. It was acquired mainly through close contact with wild mammals, especially handling bushmeat, but there was no sustained human-to-human transmission. Cases were seen only very occasionally outside endemic areas, due to infected travellers or the importation of infected small mammals.

This changed abruptly in 2022: a massive and rapidly evolving global outbreak caused more than 99,000 laboratory-confirmed cases in 116 countries. At its peak in August 2022, more than 6,000 cases were reported each week. This outbreak came as a surprise: most cases were reported in non-endemic countries, mainly in men who had sex with men and who had been infected during recent sexual encounters.

Although most cases were not clinically severe and the death toll barely exceeded 200, the global outbreak was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO on 23 July 2022. Fortunately, the number of cases quickly plummeted thanks to a combination of behavioural changes and vaccination in at-risk groups. Modern vaccines and antiviral drugs with activity against the infection soon became available in many of the affected high-income countries. These drugs had been developed and stockpiled in the US and Europe, primarily in preparation for a possible attack with a virus from the family Poxviridae as a biological weapon.

The 2022 global outbreak was caused by the MPXV clade IIwhich is endemic in West Africa and not as virulent as the MPXV clade Iwhich until now had only been observed in the Congo Basin. This first public health emergency due to mpox of international concern was declared over in May 2023.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, researchers work in a field laboratory while monitoring an mpox outbreak in 1997. Smith Collection/Getty Images

Upsurge in Africa

The African region is experiencing a resurgence of mpox cases that began in 2023. As a continent that includes areas where the infection has long been endemic, Africa now presents a complex mosaic:

Cases arising from the endemic, largely zoonotic pattern that used to predominate in the past; cases linked to the 2022 global outbreak (e.g. in South Africa) and, more worryingly, an increasing number of MPXV clade Ib infections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This outbreak has already led to the emergence of smallpox cases in several neighbouring countries, including some (such as Kenya) where they had not previously been reported.

The challenge is enormous. The east of the DRC is an area plagued by multiple problems. This includes natural disasters, violence and infectious diseases such as measles, cholera and polio. In recent years, the area has seen the second largest ebola outbreak history and, despite the availability of vaccines and treatments, has posed considerable problems.

What to do

A recent article of which we are co-authors in The Lancet Global Health outlines what needs to be done to contain this outbreak and prevent it from becoming an epidemic, possibly even a pandemic.

Equitable access to diagnostic tests, vaccines and antiviral treatments requires political commitment and financial investment. In addition, scientific research is needed to better understand exposure settings, transmission routes and clinical presentations. Finding the best way to deliver these interventions is important.

We have proposed the creation of a multidisciplinary, African-led mpox Research Consortium (MpoxReC) in Africa. It should conduct studies aimed at eliminating mpox as a public health problem.

There is no doubt that a disease in one corner of the world can suddenly become a threat to global health. It is time for the global health system to wake up to this reality.

Wolfgang Preiser, Cheryl Baxter and Jean Nachega They are scientists and professors at Stellenbosch University (South Africa). This article was previously published on The Conversation.

