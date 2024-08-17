Again. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox, known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of international concern on August 14. It has been just over two years since it first did so in 2022, overlapping with the Covid-19 emergency. In a painful and tiring deja vuthere are questions that are once again pressing: what is the risk for Latin America? How can the region prepare? What do we know and what do we not know?

The declaration, which does not mean that the mpox outbreak has pandemic dimensions, has shaken those who, until now, had not paid attention to the situation in some countries on the African continent. According to WHO figures, cases this year already exceed those diagnosed in 2023, with 15,600 records and 537 deaths. The vast majority have occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country where this disease is endemic, but infections have also been found for the first time in countries such as Kenya, Rwanda or Uganda.

Furthermore, the alarm is particularly urgent due to the “rapid spread of a new variant” in DR Congo, clade 1b, according to the WHO. Although there is still no conclusive data on its greater transmission capacity and lethality, it appears to present more serious clinical cases and, for now, has a somewhat higher mortality rate than in the 2022 outbreak. It is, according to the world body, “one of the main reasons for declaring” the international emergency.

The scenarios that are opening up for Latin America are uncertain. In the outbreak of 2022 and 2023, the circulation of mpox “was associated with people who had travel records to countries where circulation was quite high, such as the United States or European countries,” recalls Adrián Díaz, a researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council of Argentina (Conicet). For now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Europe They recognize a “high” risk that the old continent has registered cases of mpox imported from the African continent, but they determine that the risk of a “sustained transmission” is “very low”, since the cases are diagnosed “quickly”. The CDC of the United States They warn of something very similar. “One could expect the same scenario for Latin American countries, because trade and people exchange with [los países afectados] is very low,” warns Díaz.

Population density and hygiene are key factors in transmission

However, that does not mean that the risk of these mpox outbreaks reaching the region does not exist. Carlos Pérez, an infectious disease specialist at the National University of Colombia, believes that the virus “will arrive if it is not contained at the source.” “A disease like this (…) has a very high transmissibility, especially if it reaches places with a high population density and poor hygiene measures,” he says.

In the face of uncertain scenarios, the WHO calls for preparation. “By issuing an alert, it generates attention on the part of the Ministries of Health so that they begin to improve active surveillance systems, begin to be alert to symptoms compatible with mpox, and have access to validated and specific diagnostic methods for this virus, so that it can be detected early,” explains Díaz.

For example, the diagnosis of mpox infection must be done with PCR tests, like Covid-19, something that for Pérez is a “challenge.” “Generally in Latin America the possibility of this technology is in large cities, but patients can be in other regions.” On the other hand, there is a drug originally developed to treat smallpox that can also be used against mpox, tecovirimat, which is difficult to obtain in the region. In fact, there are countries like Colombia that have not yet approved its use.

And of course, there are also vaccines. The Bavarian Nordic drug Jynneos is one of them, and also ACAM2000, developed against smallpox but effective against mpox. Countries like Argentina or Mexico They did not inoculate a single vaccine in the previous outbreak; Brazil did so only from 2023 and Colombia is only conducting a clinical trial of a new drug against the disease. This contrasts with regular vaccinations, which are recommended only for the at-risk population and which have been maintained to date in European countries or the United States.

“Since 2022 we know that there is a vaccine, we should have acquired them, developed technology for vaccines in our countries to have them available (…) We lost 18 months where we could have done things better,” Pérez laments. “Today it will be much more difficult to get the medicines and vaccines,” says the infectious disease specialist, who predicts that the WHO alarm will once again awaken the hoarding of drugs by countries with the financial means to do so.

A lesson from the previous outbreak

However, there is an important lesson from the previous outbreak that serves to ease concerns today. At the time, the vaccine was not a decisive tool in controlling the wave of infections in the region. “By reducing the number of contacts, doing isolation and early diagnosis, there was a reduction [de contagios]. Colombia is an example where there was no vaccination and the transmission of the disease was controlled,” recalls Pérez. From 2022 to July 1, 2024, The Americas region has recorded In 31 countries, 62,752 cases of MPOX and 141 deaths occurred. About half of them occurred in the United States, and although the virus never completely disappeared and infections are still being recorded, most of the infections are from 2022.

Given the lack of vaccines, “community pedagogy” is key for Pérez, as well as for Adrián Díaz, who stresses the need to “strengthen the importance of behaviour in preventing infections”. The majority of those affected in the previous outbreak were men who have sex with men, and prevention and behavioural campaigns focused on this population reducing risky practices that facilitate the spread of the virus. The current outbreaks in Africa could behave differently: for now, sexual transmission is recognised, but there is also a high incidence in the child population in DR Congo. Prevention measures will have to be adapted according to the circulation observed.

But beyond looking at possible futures for Latin America, there is also a need to analyze the present. “Today all vaccines should be in Africa,” says Pérez. While mpox is no longer a threat to the global north, on the African continent infections had already increased by 79% between 2023 and 2022, and by 160% so far in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Any containment on the American continent will be useless if the problem continues in countries where the disease is endemic. “Where vaccines are needed is in the Congo, to contain the infection, but these vaccines will remain in developed countries (…) And that is where we enter the paradoxes of the pandemic: where vaccines were least needed, they were wasted, and where they were most needed, they did not have access,” criticizes Pérez. CDC Africa announced this week that there are currently only 200,000 doses available. At least 10 million will be needed.

For Díaz, the pattern goes beyond the case of mpox. “The risk zones for emergency [de virus] These are tropical and subtropical regions, with the greatest biological diversity, with a high degree of exploitation and environmental degradation. Those who come into contact with the pathogens are the inhabitants of these regions, but, afterwards, they do not have the means to make a diagnosis or to find clinical cases.” With climate change, The emergence of new viruses is expected to become increasingly common that threaten global health. But as long as resource-poor countries are the only ones causing the deaths, high-income countries may not find out until the crisis knocks on their door.

