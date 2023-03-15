Zatulin: Amendments provide for deprivation of acquired citizenship for discrediting the SVO

Amendments to the law “On Citizenship”, received by the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, provide for the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for a number of offenses. About it RIA News said the first deputy chairman of the committee, Konstantin Zatulin.

In particular, he clarified, it will be possible to lose a Russian passport for treason or discrediting a special military operation.

On November 14, 2022, a number of senators of the Federation Council submitted to the State Duma amendments to the presidential bill on Russian citizenship adopted in the first reading. They provide for the deprivation of acquired Russian citizenship for surrender, desertion and evasion of military service duties by feigning illness.

On November 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a package of amendments to the draft law on Russian citizenship adopted in the first reading. According to one of them, acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation may be terminated if a person commits actions that endanger the security of the country “regardless of the time of the actions that endanger the security of the Russian Federation, and the date of detection of the fact of such actions.”