Bundestag deputy Kiesewetter called for going all-in on arms supplies to Ukraine

Member of the Bundestag from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, called on the German authorities to go all-in on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. With this opinion he spoke in conversation with the newspaper Handelsblatt.

Kiesewetter commented on a previously published conversation between German officers about the possible bombing of the Crimean bridge with Taurus missiles and emphasized that Russia has long perceived Germany as a military adversary. In his opinion, Berlin should be strong, not weak.