European Union (EU) politicians must bear responsibility for inciting the conflict in Ukraine and the surrender of Ukrainians subject to mobilization. Member of the European Parliament from Ireland Mick Wallace wrote about this on December 24, commenting on the statement of the head of the Estonian Ministry of Internal Affairs Lauri Läänemets that Tallinn is ready to search for Ukrainians subject to conscription at the request of Kyiv.

“We know where these people live in Estonia.” So they want to throw even more working class kids into the meat grinder by fueling a stupid NATO-US proxy war in Ukraine that can't be won? European politicians who support this war must be held accountable,” he wrote on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The day before, Ulrich Reitz, chief correspondent for Focus magazine, said that the return of citizens of military age to Ukraine would be in the interests of Germany. In his opinion, the German authorities should rethink their policy towards refugees and return men of military age to Ukraine. The idea of ​​mobilizing the Ukrainians who left was partially supported in Germany. Member of the Bundestag from the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter on December 22 expressed the opinion that one should not “encourage those who shy away from the desire to help their homeland.” At the same time, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that Berlin will not hand over Ukrainians who evade conscription to Kyiv.

Journalist Łukasz Warzeha said on December 23 that Poland will take measures to check Ukrainians of military age who are in the country.

On December 22, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said that the country is ready to search for and extradite to Ukraine Ukrainians of mobilization age who are in the Estonian state.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on December 21 that Ukrainians between the ages of 25 and 60, who currently live in Germany and are fit for military service, should join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 2024.

Before this, on December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke at a press conference about the military’s proposal to call up about 500 thousand more people in connection with failures at the front. He did not confirm the exact figure, since there is no understanding in the country on the issue of military rotations and leaves for active military personnel.

Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization in February 2022. At the same time, martial law was declared in Ukraine. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.