Deputy Tumusov: providing patients with medicines will cost 500 billion rubles. in year

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Fedot Tumusov in an interview with URA.RU appreciated the ability to provide patients with prescription drugs free of charge. He stated that it would cost the budget 500 billion rubles a year.

“In order to provide outpatients with prescription drugs for free, 500 billion rubles were needed annually,” the deputy noted.

According to him, such a project is being calculated in the Ministry of Health, it is already close to a decision. The parliamentarian pointed out that Russia needs to produce up to 90 percent of all medicines for this, so as not to depend on the changing dollar exchange rate and procurement costs.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Russia said that the new requirements for pharmacies, when selling certain prescription drugs, to provide prescription details to the monitoring system will not cause a shortage of drugs.