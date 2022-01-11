The ‘telephone’ squad, which summons all of its women’s, men’s and esports teams, will train and cover all kinds of activities in Andalusia until the 23rd. After the Christmas festivities and just over fifteen days after its men’s team starts rolling, On January 26 at the Mallorca Challenge, Movistar Team will move all its troops – including the 53 runners from the women’s, men’s and virtual cycling teams – to the Almeria town of Vera.

The blues will cover, from Wednesday 12 until next Sunday 23, twelve training days with which they will finish preparing their 43rd season in the elite. Prior to their trip, all members of the telephone squad will have passed the mandatory tests, with which to safeguard the health integrity of the group.

The participants in the Challenge they will travel directly from Almería to the Balearic event, while the Movistar Team women’s team is scheduled to debut in the Vuelta CV Féminas, next Sunday, February 6.