Under the command of Eusebio Unzue, immutable at the helm since almost the beginning of the team, in the 80s of the last century, and he shared the leadership with José Miguel Echávarri, the staff The Movistar coach has experienced a renewal this autumn that surprises the old fans, given the traditional absence of news in that area of ​​a team in which prudence and patience are the law. A new virtue of these times, that of haste and acceleration towards a future that always seems to slip through our fingers, and even the young people of generation Z begin to feel old, has replaced them both, and the roots, and new fetish words fill the speeches.

Eight directors, with more or less weight, will manage the only Spanish team on the road in the men’s and women’s WorldTour, the Cycling Champions League, starting next season. Six continue, with more or less the same attributions: Unzue, Txente García Acosta, Max Sciandri, Pablo Lastras, Jorge Sanz and Iván Velasco. One returns, Yvon Ledanois, after leaving the Arkea. The eighth is a signing, Xabier Muriel, from Caja Rural. One disappears from the lists, José Luis Jaimerena, one of the historical figures from the days of Banesto, Perico and Indurain, who retires prematurely, at 62 years of age.

“And we’ll probably take a few more directors,” says Unzue. [al día siguiente de esta conversación el equipo anunció, justamente, que el exciclista belga Jürgen Roelandts, que estuvo dos años como corredor en el equipo, sería el noveno director], pressured by the number of races required to stay on the WorldTour, with sometimes three simultaneous competitions, and the need for increasingly individualized training and nutrition plans, and the technological and materials revolution. “Patxi Vila will hardly touch the steering wheel to focus more on the direction of performance and the group of coaches.” Added to this this year is Muriel, a 41-year-old from Gipuzkoa from Zaldibia, who not only has the title and experience of director of the International Cycling Union (UCI), but also that of Physical Activity Sciences and the Master of High EOC performance.

It is the new professional model of cycling, that of specialists, engineers, researchers and experts in technology, biomechanics, big data and all kinds of science, according to the model imposed from the United Kingdom by the Ineos and from the continent by the Jumbo.

The first sign of change came with the dismissal, a year ago, of José Luis Arrieta, the first director for a whole decade. And just a week ago the Navarrese coach and Abarca, the Unzue company that manages the team, reached an agreement that avoided going through the labor court. “After a very hard year, I can finally turn the page,” says Arrieta, 51, who had made any attempt to return to the squad conditional on a resolution to the conflict that would make him feel that justice and reparation had been done. “The team accepts that it was an unfair dismissal and that is very important. I’ll decide in time if I return to the car as director in another set”.

Jaimerena retires and number three disappears from the phone book, practically one of the founders. The journalists had it easy with the cell phones of the directors. They all shared the first eight figures and only the last one in order of seniority changed. The mobile ending in one was the José Miguel Echávarri; the two, Unzue; the third, Jaimerena; the fourth, Arrieta; the fifth, the doctor Jesús Hoyos, who died a year and a half ago… Only Unzue remains of the historic hard core, although the return, 10 years after his departure, of Ledanois, the French excicist who arrived for the first time, has an aftertaste of the past to the team in 2006, with the sponsorship of Caisse d’Épargne under his arm to replace the adventure of Illes Balears.

“Time passes and things change, renewal arrives,” says Jaimerena, from Elizondo, in Baztan, where he hunts the dove and walks, who joined Reynolds in 1983 as a cyclist, the first incarnation of the current Movistar. Two years later, at 24, he began his work as director, leading the amateur team, first, through which cyclists such as Igor Galdeano, José Luis Rubiera, Arrieta, Carlos Sastre, Paco Mancebo, Alejandro Valverde, Pablo Lastras passed… ., and then with the big ones, who were already called Banesto. “I directed some of today’s directors when they took their first pedal strokes. And in 1996 I already went to the first team. Until now. We have to make way for the young.”

Valverde’s role

Alejandro Valverde, 42 years old, 18 of them in the team, leaves and Fernando Gaviria, Iván Romeo and Rubén Guerreiro arrive. Acceleration into the future in the running team is slower than in the staff, and leaves Valverde, who joins the management in a role not yet defined, flying over the panorama. “Valverde will do what he wants,” says Unzue. “It will be him who decides how to transmit his experience to everyone, riders and directors.”

Valverde, who has always been a bit of the glue, the team’s cohesion, the winner who relieved his teammates of responsibility, will be the man who will almost always be there, a few days at each race, confessor to some, adviser to all, flying over the panorama and lending its image.

