“I only gave birth to you once and you’ve already given birth to me at least a dozen times. Thank you for the courageous and clear woman that you are. Watching your back is the best horizon that could happen to me. Happy birthday”, with these moving words Ambra Angiolini wanted to make her special dedication for the birthday of Jolanda Renga who has turned 19.

The daughter of Francesco Renga and Ambra Angiolini has recently attracted attention by posting a video on TikTok in which she talks about self-acceptance and the criticisms received for her physical appearance. The message reached millions of users and was greatly appreciated by the world of social networks.

Among the comments on Ambra’s post, many messages of good wishes for the young Jolanda from characters in the entertainment world: from Elena Sofia Ricci to Michela Andreozzi, from Sandra Milo to Francesca Barra, passing through Jo Squillo.