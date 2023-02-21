Arianna and Sinisa Mihajlovic’s children wanted to remember her husband and father once again, on the day she would have turned 54

Yesterday, Monday February 20, Sinisa Mihajlovic he would have had his 54th birthday. Her family, his wife Arianna and their five children wanted to celebrate the special day, practically all publishing thoughts for her husband and father who flew to heaven too soon.

A little more than two months have passed since that sad one December 16th in which Sinisa, a former footballer, coach, but above all a loving husband and father, was gone away forever.

More than three years spent fighting against an evil, the myeloid leukemiawhich eventually got the better of him and took him away at just 53 years old.

Time has passed and will continue to pass, but what will never fade is the love that his family feels for him and continues to show him every opportunity.

Above all the wife Ariadne Rapaccioniwho had already recently published a long outburst on his profile:

I find it hard to bring out my emotions … it’s my style, my experience that none of you know! I always prefer to be seen smiling strong made up and well dressed …….in reality my heart cries especially when I’m alone! This is my way of mourning! I don’t know if it’s right or wrong… BUT THIS IS ME 🌸💕

The daughter Victoria then, on Valentine’s Day, he moved everyone by publishing a touching post on his profile Instagram.

In the photo there were some roses that her dad had given her on February 14 a few years earlier and a note in which she had written: “Even if I’m not a boyfriend, dad’s is love too. There will never be a man who will love you totally and unconditionally as much as I do! Dad”.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s birthday

And how could Arianna and her children fail to remember Sinisa Mihajlovic just yesterday, on the day when he he would have been 54 years old.

Arianna posted yet another photo which portrays her with her husband, happywishing him “Happy Birthday to Heaven“.

Viktorija, also born on February 20, posted a video in which she is seen letting it fly in the sky balloons for his dad.

Virginiathe other daughter of Sinisa and Arianna, wrote instead: “Congratulations love of my life. Wherever you are, I will be. And we will never be apart“.