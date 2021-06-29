With a moving video, a front-line official from Horacio Rodríguez Larreta called for reflection on the problems faced by the trans community in Argentina and why they require laws that expand rights such as the quota law. He did it on the International Day of LGBT pride. And he did in own name.

This is Juan José Méndez, virtual Minister of Transportation of the City and, at the same time, an official committed to sexual diversity from the political and from the personal: he is gay and although he does not occupy a position niche, he supports the positions with which he communes in the public sphere.

After recalling the beginnings of the fight for the rights of sexual minorities with a reference to the Argentine Homosexual Community (the CHA), Méndez cited the emblematic gay activist and founder of that group, Carlos Jáuregui, in whose administration he was honored with the incorporation of his name to the Santa Fe station on line H of the subway.

“In a society that educates us for shame, pride is a political response,” Méndez paraphrased, adding his personal reflection: “It was that response that helped me to live, work and love freely “.

Juan José Méndez, in charge of Transportation in the City. Photo Press Transport.

But what looked like a celebratory message turned into a reflection on the reality of the transvestite and transsexual community. “The truth is that this is not the reality of the entire group. Why do we need extraordinary laws for some people?” Asked the Larretista official.

And he gave his answer, in keeping with the laws that were approved in Congress: “Because if you are transvestite or trans, the doors are They shut you down systematically. Home first, at school, at work, even in health “.

Thus, Méndez gave his support to the trans labor quota laws that, according to his speech, keep the minority from falling into prostitution networks that lead to “clandestinity, exclusion, penalization, even death,” he reflected.

“The life expectancy of transvestite and trans people is reduced to just 35 or 40 years“, he maintained, while in the video he published news of the crime that affects that social group.

The endorsement of a gay referent to a community with most violated rights as it is the trans included a request for commitment, involvement and company.

“To struggle, get involved and accompany with out and heart so that all people have the same possibilities, “he wrote in his post on Instagram with the commemorative hashtag #pride and #pride.

Silences and supports

Méndez is not the only official specialized in Transportation who is openly gay. National Minister Alexis Guerrera himself is and was celebrated by Kirchnerism and related organizations as “the gay prime minister.” However, Guerrera did not speak in their networks on LGBT Pride Day.

Who did it is the head of the Buenos Aires government. Rodríguez Larreta fought for “a plural and inclusive City” and no room for “intolerance, hatred and discrimination”.

Today is International LGBTIQ + Pride Day 🏳️‍🌈 Every day we work to continue living in a plural and inclusive City in which diversity is valued and respected. Intolerance, hatred and discrimination must have no place in our society. – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) June 28, 2021

And also Alberto Fernández. “The world changed thanks to those who, with #pride, raised their voices for his identity and for defeating hatred with love, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

“We have the opportunity to be a better society and the duty to continue expanding rights to achieve it. This International LGBTI + Pride Day let us assume that commitment,” added the President and placed the pinned tweet as his main post on the net.

