The video of a 4-year-old girl protecting her four-legged friend’s ears with her hands during the fireworks

The video of a dog it’s a girl went viral on social media. The little girl tried to protect her friend on all fours, with her little hands, from the fireworks.

We know how scared animals are of barrels. They run away, cry and some, the weakest and most elderly, can too die of a heart attack.

Always animal lovers trying to raise awareness as many people as possible, especially around the holidays.

This little girl was filmed on the streets of China while trying to protect and reassure his dog, terrified of what was happening on the street.

At just four years old, the little girl was able to understand the mood of her furry friend and with hers little hands it has covered his ears.

Children are much more sensitive and empathetic towards animals than adults. The fireworks were terrifying her best friend, so the 4-year-old understood that she had to do something right away to do it. feel better.

The video of the dog and the girl

His images were disseminated on social networks and, as you can imagine, in a short time they went around the world. They became the symbol of love he was born in respect for four-legged friends.

We need this little girl’s example to inspire everyone to care for animals with the love and protection they deserve.

Fireworks are a real danger for all animals, whether domestic like cats and dogs or wild.

We should all look at this little girl and treasure the very important lesson she left us.

Children have a pure heart, which knows no evil, just like that of animal friends. A heart true, sincere and full of love.

We are sure that thanks to the loving gesture of the little girl, that dog felt safe and protected.