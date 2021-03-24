Finally, the police detachment located in the Almafuerte square of Villa Martelli, in Vicente López, was renamed as “Darío Onírico Ávalos, GEOF” in honor of the memory of sergeant shot dead at the door of his house during an attempted robbery, on the 7th of September 2014.

There, in the office that the Police have on the street Lavalle at 4900, the former member of the Special Group on Federal Operations (GEOF) He was honored and recognized by the municipal authorities and the security force just over six and a half years after his crime.

The mayor and the district security undersecretary, Jorge Macri and Martín Gasulla, the deputy chief of the Federal Police, Osvaldo Mato and several of his former colleagues from the force appeared at the emotional presentation act.

José and Nadia Avalos, father and sister of the killed sergeant, and his brothers-in-law Sebastián González and Melina Marchetti They also participated in the simple but no less heartfelt ceremony that culminated in the new naming of the place.

Act. In an emotional ceremony, Mayor Jorge Macri presented the plaque.

“Darius died like a hero, taking care of your family and your neighbors, and complying with the values ​​and principles in which he believed. This recognition is a form of honor his life and work“said the communal chief. And he added:” This is also the way to reaffirm our commitment to take care of and bring safety to all our neighbors. “

It is worth noting that the important initiative was carried out through the Ordinance No. 37.085, which after passing through the Deliberative Council determined that the local Police detachment would bear the name, nickname and surname of the sergeant in his honor and memory.

Likewise, the plaque that they discovered in the dependency, which It is 600 meters from the place where he was killed Avalos emphasizes that he was an “excellent member of the Argentine Federal Police.”

“Darío was a great person. He deserves this plaque,” said Susana, a resident of the district. And Maria added: “It is a very deserved tribute. Your family will be proud.”

The case that shocked Villa Martelli

On September 3, 2014 at 7:50 p.m., after returning to his house located at 700 Talcahuano Street, in Villa Martelli, Darío Benjamín Avalos (37) was approached by four armed criminals that they tried to steal his car (another version shows that they intended to enter the home, where the policeman’s father also resided).

After noticing that their victim was a staff member of the force, the assailants they started shooting at Avalos, who received at least two bullets in the abdominal area when he tried to protect his integrity and property.

“Still wounded managed to put criminals to flight, who abandoned a vehicle (it would be a Chevrolet Cobalt) and left one of the weapons with which he would have been injured, “said spokesmen for the Federal Police at that time.

Given the seriousness of the event, the cash was rushed to the Bernardo Houssay Municipal Hospital. There he was admitted in serious condition until at 2:20 am Sunday, September 7, he died at the Churruca Visca Police Medical Complex after a sudden post-surgical complication.

Endorsements had joined the Police in June 2004 with full interest to be part of the GEOF Group, to which finally joined in 2008. It was considered as one of the best members of that special force and stood out for showing great virtues as a sniper.

During your stay as a member of the Federal Operations Task Force, had received more than 15 compliments for his performance in different and important operations.