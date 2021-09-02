Argentine coach Julio Lamas, who today heads the Japanese basketball team, spoke with Alejandro Fantino and left a moving moment when referring to his family history. He spoke about his parents, his siblings, and the personal quest he undertakes so that your children are always clear about their origin.

“I lived in the monoblocks that were in front of the San Martín military high school. Sometimes I take my daughter to the monoblock where I was born so that she knows where I come from and why I think as I think,” said Lamas, who knew how to lead the Argentine national team. basketball for two cycles.

Julio referred to “the upward social mobility of his family,” and stated that taking his daughter to what was her home during her childhood was useful for her to better understand and become aware of what she has today.

Julio Lamas reacts during a match between Japan and Iran, belonging to group F qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup. (EFE / Abedin Taherkenareh)

Lamas grew up and lived in San Martín until he was 14 years old, but was born in the Alvear Hospital of the City of Buenos Aires, an establishment where her mom worked by those times. In addition, the coach says that his first approach to basketball took place at the San Andrés Sports Club, where he played and trained until he was 21 years old.

“I learned a lot of things, and most of them were good. There I played basketball first, then I became a coach and a player. My career was medium hair, I had no talent or physique ”, acknowledged Lamas, who had been questioned about his beginnings in the sport.

His father passed away when he was barely 8 years old, and that is why he expanded on the importance that his mother had during his childhood. “My mother was everything to me, she took care of me until I could take care of myself. He sacrificed himself to give me every possible tool so that my life is better than hers”, He declared.

In addition, the head coach of the Japanese team was also assistant to coach León Najnudel, an Argentine basketball figure who knew how to be one of the promoters of the National League. Referring to his experience with Najnudel, he assured: “He was a good guy, he chose but he was accessible. When he invited me to work with him, I packed a bag and went to Cañada de Gómez ”.



Since his arrival at the helm of the Japanese basketball team in 2019, Lamas has sparked the reinvention of the sport for Asians. (REUTERS / Brian Snyder)

Lamas led the Japan National Team during the Olympic Games, where his players failed to make it through the first round, and were eliminated after falling just in front of the Argentine national team. Today, the coach is in Argentina, where he can be seen visiting and advising young national basketball talents.