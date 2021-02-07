Three medals surround Nickollas’s neck. He won the first in September 2019, the day that FIFA awarded him the award for Best Fans. Two years later came the second: he hung it in some corner of the mythical Maracana after his Palmeiras defeated Santos in the final of the Copa Libertadores and became the owner of America again.

The most valuable of all is not seen. He has been wearing it for 14 years, when he left the neonatology ward of a São Paulo hospital showing off the champion’s badge: a champion of life. “He was born premature (N. de la R .: su gestation was barely five months), with a grade 5 retinopathy of prematurity, which caused total visual impairment; also has mild autism“, explains Silvia Grecco (58), her mother.

His story remained silent until an afternoon in 2018 when, while the Verdao and Corinthians were measured by the Brazilian league, the camera transmitting the duel stopped reflecting what was happening on the field and focused on the rostrum. There were no balls, booties and much less grass, but there was a postcard full of love.

Because Nick, blind from birth, watches the games with his heart. And, every time the round one walks through the grass, his mom tells him every move so you can enjoy with it. “He sings, shouts, hugs me … He lives the games very excited. We take advantage of things in our lives with things he likes to do, such as music and football,” Silvia tells Clarion from Doha (Qatar), while waiting for his team’s debut at the Club World Cup.

His story went viral in 2018, after a Palmeiras game against Corinthians.

After Palmeiras secured a place in the contest, Gianni Infantino, current president of FIFA, invited Nick and his mom to the Middle East so they could enjoy themselves up close despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. “We respect – warns the woman – all the protocols to prevent the coronavirus. We are in a room alone and we had to wait more than a day to be able to leave.”

This Sunday, from 15:00 (Argentine time), the Brazilian team will play the semifinal against Tigers of Mexico and the winner will have a place in the final, in which they will have to face the winner of Al ahly (Egypt)-Bayern Munich (Germany): “We are going to send forces and represent all the Palmeiras fans. We are going to sing, vibrate, shout and cry with emotion. If God wants, I will narrate the goal of Palmeiras in the victory of the Club World Cup“.

Nickollas and Silvia are used to traveling. They have already toured several cities following Palmeiras and a few countries, like Italy and the United States, looking for a treatment. “There are many things that can be done. We believe in science a lot and, who knows, this retinopathy can be reversed. But beyond that, Nick is a very happy boy, with a big heart, and humanity needs that: see like him, with the heart“says his mom.

Silvia and Nickollas, at the Allianz Parque de San Pablo. Photo EFE / Sebastiao Moreira

Their union is, in a way, part of the promise that Silvia made when her son came into the world: that they would never cut his umbilical cord. “When the doctor,” he recalls, “placed him in my arms and told me about his deficiency, I was not worried. My only concern was if there was any risk of losing my son“.

Today, both wave a flag that hardly resembles that of their team colors. “We want to represent a cause, not just for my son, but for everyone. It is important that people with disabilities have opportunities to live a decent lifeThat they can go to the stadiums, that they can have education, health, love, affection and respect, “insists Silvia, who dreams of a more equitable society.

In fact, he admits that the history of Lionel Messi and his growth problems is one of the examples that motivates them to fight: “I managed to see that things are possible, that it is enough to have the opportunity. I do everything so that my son can be happy and live in a more inclusive world, with more love and more opportunities. If he’s happy, I’ll be happy. “

The future of Palmeiras is not yet known but, with their struggle, Silvia and Nick have already won their own World Cup.