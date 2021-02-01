After drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes, Platense defeated Estudiantes de Río Cuarto 4-2 in the final penalty shootout for the second promotion and returned to First Division after 22 long years. The wait for the fans of the Squid and also for its partisan media, who in times of sporting darkness faithfully followed the campaigns of the Saavedra team until it finally consummated its return to the highest category of Argentine soccer.

Ezequiel Butti, rapporteur of “Platense wide”, a medium that transmitted the game via streaming, made a moving narration of the last penalty of the shoot that Jorge De Olivera contained, which allowed those led by Juan Manuel Llop to ascend to the Professional League.

“Platense is leaving the B! Platense revives! Platense pays the penalty, pays the sentence, pays the penalty!”, Celebrated the journalist, who burst into tears, once the story was sealed.

The emotion of the story will surely have been shared by more than one Platense fan, because what happened at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario will be recorded in the memory of all Vicente López: the Squid He left the First National and returned to the elite of Argentine soccer after 7,965 days.

The festivities began in the changing room of the Newell’s field and lasted throughout the night in the vicinity of the stadium, located in Vicente López, on Zufriategui 2021 street -yes, oddly enough-, where the fans celebrated and toasted the expected return of one of the most traditional teams in the First Division.

