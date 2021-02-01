It must be a special day for Jack. He, a barely nine-month-old puppy of the American Bully breed, was going to be adopted, so those responsible for the shelter for dogs in which he was prepared for the occasion.

“She took a bath, put on her elegant harness and changed her diaper”, they detailed from Peaches Bully Rescue, the refuge in which he was, located in Ohio (United States).

They, for a long time, had been telling the story of Jack, so the delusion was big: the little cub had been born with a disease called spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord they are not formed correctly.

Jack was born with a disease called spina bifida. Photo: Facebook @Peachesbullyrescue

However, all the expectations surrounding this very special dog came down abruptly. A group of volunteers from the shelter drove for 40 minutes to take Jack to the place where he would meet the family who had shown interest in him. but nobody showed up.

“It all ended in a great disappointment. Obviously, that wasn’t his family. Your family will come, sweet boy, and when they do, they will be perfect, “they wrote on the shelter’s Facebook page.

And, also, they made a request so that this does not happen again: “Respect that we are all volunteers and we are only trying to give this boy his best chance. Not showing up or not calling to report is ruden “, they remarked.

A new opportunity

However, despite all this bad experience, Jack looks like he will have a second chance to find his dream family. It happens that his story became viral, so hundreds of people from all over the planet They were interested in him, either to adopt him or to try to help him.

Jack’s story went viral. Photo: Facebook @Peachesbullyrescue

“Jack and our team are so touched by the immense support and networking this community did. We have received more than 600 inquiries and 200 adoption requests that we are processing. Jack’s post has reached more than 3 million people! Wow! “They counted from the shelter.

Jack was loved by people from all over the world. Photo: Facebook @Peachesbullyrescue

As detailed, the messages came not only from the United States, but also from other parts of the world such as Australia, Germany, Puerto Rico or Singapore. “Many arrived economic packages and donations for him and our other dogs. Who knew that our little Jack would be so loved and we could be so blessed? “They wondered.

For now, Jack is waiting anxiously: at the moment the volunteers are working to answer all the questions. “We hope Jack meets the families very soon. and we will update it when we find his friends in the next few weeks, “they remarked.