Ivano Marescotti’s wife told of their love story, the last years and the last days of the great actor’s life

To tell an important excerpt from the last years and the last days of the life of Ivan Marescottihis wife Erika Leonelli took care of it, A drawing of love, that of the woman, which shows what a splendid relationship the two have linked since their first meeting.

Last Sunday the news of the disappearance of a great Italian actor, Ivano Marescotti, spread. He had 77 years old and passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Since March last year he was married to Erika Leonetti49-year-old actress met during one of her courses.

The woman, interviewed by The messengerhe told about theirs relationshiphow they fell in love, but also the illness and how Ivano dealt with it.

He had been battling prostate cancer for three years. A ‘cancer’ as he preferred to call it outspoken. At first he seemed to react to the therapy, but then the disease returned in an increasingly aggressive form. We thought we could handle it but evil took over.

The woman then said that the actor “he was not afraid of death, but of dying“. Also because she had already lost a son for the same reason.

The two have gone through every moment together, united. Enjoying the good days and overcoming the bad ones. Then the stage, that of the theater, where Ivano forgot everything, including pain. Era a vital need for himErika said.

The meeting between Ivano Marescotti and his Erika

As said Ivano Marescotti and Erika Leonelli were married since March 2022. Their first meeting, however, dates back to 2011, when they met by chance under the Bolognese arcades and said goodbye.

In 2017, years later, Erika enrolled in a acting class held by Ivano and he recognized her immediately.

He not only remembered that first meeting many years ago, but also how I was dressed. It was destiny!

Erika then concluded by telling about marriage proposal and explaining that Ivano was the first man to make her believe in a “We”.