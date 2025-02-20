Joaquín Sánchez He asked his wife, Susana flavorto get married again during the trip they made with their daughters to the United States, which everyone could see in The Captain in America (Antena 3).

The day arrived, and the marriage made his dream of marrying in Las Vegas, with his daughters present. “We want Thanks for everything you do for usI already smile or scold us, “Daniela read the speech that the two daughters had prepared.

The two girls were excited, and it was Salma who resumed reading: “You have taught us to take care and respect each other, although we fight for nonsense. Also to fight for our dreams. We are very proud to have you as parents”

Joaquin could not help crying for the emotion in the words of his daughters. At the end, everyone gave themselves a moving hug. So It was the turn of the votes of the marriage. “We have been together for more than 19 years, it has been a long, but beautiful path,” said the former soccer player.

“The love and love we have can with everythingI would marry you a thousand times because you are the most important woman in my life, “he dedicated.” You are the most important person for me, I always want to be by your side, “Susana replied, concluding the emotional event.