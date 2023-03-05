Exactly five years after his sudden death on 4 March 2018, the Franchi stadium has remembered the former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori. A gigantic cornering choreography, banners and flags, with Davide’s family in the stands for Fiorentina-Milan, a doubly special match. Because Astori had grown up in Milan and because the Rossoneri are now coached by Stefano Pioli, Fiorentina coach five years ago, who is very close to the player, so much so that he has the initials “DA13” tattooed on his arm, Astori’s initials with his shirt number. And, as the pictures show Daznright in the 13th minute the match stopped for sixty seconds of collective applause, full of emotions and memories.



