The death of Sofía Sarkany, barely 31 years old and days after becoming a mother, moved Susana gimenez, who also maintains a great friendship with designer Ricky Sarkany.

The driver, from her home in Uruguay, expressed herself on her Twitter account with a deep reflection on Sofía, who battled uterine cancer since 2018 and she was hospitalized in Florida, United States.

“Dear Ricky, I can’t find the words to soothe so much pain. Sofia was so pretty, so happy, that one wonders ‘why?’. And there are no answers. I hug with all my strength the entire Sarkany family, “said Susana on the social network.

Susana Giménez’s message to Ricky Sarkany. Twitter

Like her, numerous personalities from the artistic milieu spoke about Sofia’s death and offered their condolences.

“It is very difficult to explain the pain I feel at this news. I want to send you, dear Ricky, all my love and that of my family for you and for Graciela. I hug you strong, very strong, my friend, ”said Marcelo Tinelli.

“Terrible about Sofía Sarkany. There is no way to assume it. Only sadness and infinite solidarity with his family “added Jorge Rial.

Sofía Sarkany passed away at the age of 31.

Luciana Salazar also added her condolences: “I am heartbroken over the death of Sofia Sarkany. How sad, by God. May you rest in peace and may that baby continue to enlighten and fill your beautiful family with love. All my love to the Sarkany family at this difficult time. “

“Such a beautiful person. Much strength and love for the whole family. Rest in peace, Sofi “Nicolás Vázquez, one of the many friends of the family who expressed himself on the networks, lamented.

Sofía Sarkany, who also worked as a designer, she had become a mother for the first time on Monday March 22 through the belly surrogacy method.

Before his passing, his sisters promised that they would take care of his son Felix and that they would always collaborate with their partner Tomás Allende in whatever he needed.

DR