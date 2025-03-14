The expulsion of Sewing teachers oscillated between Óscar Higares and Eduardo Casanova On Thursday night, after making personalized clothing for Marina Rivers y Rororespectively, two Influencers.

“Your greatest failure has been with the skirt, because it is left over 16 centimeters,” he criticized Maria Escoté The bullfighter’s proposal. “The applicant who does not continue in the workshop is … Óscar!“He finally revealed Lorenzo Caprile. Eduardo hugged his partner, who was excited.

The expelled could not avoid crying when he met that he was leaving, and more cried in his farewell to the members of the jury and Raquel Sánchez Silva. “I want to do things rightbut they don’t always come out, “I sobbed.

“That is the legacy that I want to leave my children, work, effort and sacrifice. Even if you work a lot, things sometimes do not come outand it does not mean that things never go well, “he sent the emotional message.

All the classmates were very excited to listen to the bullfighter. “I admire your courage And more coming from the world you come from, “he congratulated him Maria Escoté. “Give yourself satisfied because You are innovative and pioneer Of a very complicated generation, “gave his last goodbye.