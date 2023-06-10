Mara Venier’s nephew, Giulio Longari, posted a moving photo on his Instagram account with which he wanted to remember Pier Francesco Forleo, the recently deceased mother’s husband.

Giulio Longari, nephew of Mara Venier, remembers Pier Francesco Forleo: “Hello bosses”

The shot chosen by Giulio dates back to about 15 years ago and portrays him at sea, embracing in Forleo, when he was about 4 or 5 years old. With this image, shared among his Instagram Stories, the son of Elisabetta Ferracini and Carlo Longari has chosen to remember the husband of the mother whom he affectionately called “bosses”.

The gesture was also shared by Mara Venier among her stories on Ig.

After the news of her son-in-law’s death spread, the presenter of Domenica In wrote some touching words to remember the man. “Pier you were a wonderful son-in-law… You brought nothing but joy and love into our family… And I loved you like a son,” she said.

Forleo died last night, June 8, no more information on the causes of death is known. The news was given by the president of Rai Marinella Soldi and the managing director, Roberto Sergio. Pier Francesco was the director of Rai’s Sports Rights Department and to remember him today a tribute was broadcast on Tg2 and a speech was also made during the presentation of the Rai summer schedules.