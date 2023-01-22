Marassi

Great emotion before the kick-off of Sampdoria-Udinese with the president of Sampdoria, Marco Lanna, who read a touching letter to remember Gianlluca Vialli, who passed away at the age of 58 on 6 January. Lanna won the 1991 Scudetto on the field with Vialli. On the field, with him, as shown by the television cameras Dazn, other legends of that splendid team: Fausto Pari, Ivano Bonetti, Giovanni Invernizzi, Marco Branca, Pietro Vierchowod, Toninho Cerezo, Moreno Mannini, Fausto Salsano, Gianluca Pagliuca, Luca Pellegrini, Giuseppe Dossena and Attilio Lombardo. These are the most suggestive parts of the text of the letter read by Lanna:

“Hi Luca, we thought about you a lot. We looked for you in the videos. We reviewed your goals. Your stunts. We remembered what a teammate you were and what you were. We have heard your emotional words several times: “I signed for us” We have looked for you in your tears, we have looked for you in the countless words and gestures you made during your battle. No self-pity, only life lessons to make us better people. We have looked for you and we will always find you in our hearts. With you “We made a beautiful period of life indelible, not only ours, but that of all Sampdorians. We are all here in your name and in the name of Sampdoria. It is in the storm that you see true sailors. Hi Luca, we love you” .



