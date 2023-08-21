His words to greet all the people who loved him

The farewell of Lorenzo Bastelli has moved everyone in this world. The 14 year old boy had received a diagnosis of sarcoma. Until the end he fought, with the support of his family, schoolmates, closest friends and a whole community that never left him alone. His farewell poem it moved everyone. Her words full of love for a life cut short too soon.

Lorenzo Bastelli could no longer live his life, since the doctors have him diagnosed with sarcoma. He was forced to live at home. His mother, Francesca Ferri, decided to turn to social media to help her son overcome this moment.

The woman on Facebook had invited users to send her son letters, postcards, drawings, to keep him company in the last days he had left to live. In the mailbox of his house in Castel San Pietro Terme, in the province of Bologna, there was a bustle of postmen with messages for him.

The little boy unfortunately didn’t make it and on November 22, 2022 his heart stopped forever. To the funerals a poem written in those days of forced imprisonment due to sarcoma was also read, entitled Rebirth.

Good news on Saturday 19 August: his farewell poem to this world won first prize in the international poetry competition «Beauty remains» in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa). These are the words of the mother after receiving the news:

Thanks to those who managed to read the depth of what Lorenzo wrote in simple but exceptionally representative words of a path of effective rebirth that gives hope even beyond death.

The farewell poem by Lorenzo Bastelli, who died at the age of 14 from a sarcoma

Rebirth

I have been

decapitated match

Memories

they tortured the heart

The hands

convulsed among themselves

they fought

BUT

I am

a butterfly

with difficulty reborn

Breath

finally

the blue