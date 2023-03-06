It moves everyone Tiziano Ferro with Maria De Filippiin a sweet dedication that the singer decided to make them on the occasion of his return to tv After farewell to her husband. The death of Maurice Costanzo has moved many people who have followed him for years. His sudden disappearance shocked everyone, especially his family and those who knew him well.

Maria De Filippi, a few days after the death of her husband Maurizio Costanzo, is back on TV with her program. Because in this way they taught her to face her life, as she said herself announcing the return of You’ve got mail on Canale 5 Saturday evening.

In fact, since February 24 the program has not been broadcast. On that day, the husband of the presenter disappeared, who returned to work on Saturday 4 March to record the new episode of Amici. While in the evening the episode of You’ve Got Mail was staged, which had been recorded before grave mourning.

Super guest of this evening the singer Tiziano Ferroon an evening obviously recorded before the serious loss upset the presenter’s private and professional life.

A few hours after the recording was broadcast, the interpreter of highly successful songs wanted to dedicate a moving post on social media to Maria De Filippi.

Tiziano Ferro to Maria De Filippi, very sweet words

We recorded this episode some time ago. No one would have ever imagined how much pain and bewilderment we would have felt, dear Maria. I am happy to be there today. It will be a bit like hugging you again, even stronger.

Many comments and likes to a post shared with a tender photo of the singer together with the presenter, precisely on the occasion of the recording of the episode of You’ve Got Mail.