Emotion at school between classmates and friends of Vincenzo and Alessia Tardino killed in Licata by their uncle during yet another family quarrel which ended this time in a senseless tragedy. Tragedy that has broken the lives of many people, like these two young victims who are remembered today in the farewell words of their peers.

The friends of Vincenzo and Alessia, the youngest victims of the Licata massacre, left drawings, phrases, banners, flowers, gifts on their desks, reminding them in a moving way of the two brothers who loved life. And whose life was suddenly broken by his uncle.

Vincenzo was only 11 years old and was attending the second year of the lower secondary school of theMarconi Comprehensive Institute of Licata. His sister Alessia, on the other hand, was 15 years old and attended the Linares high school. They died at the hands of their uncle, after killing their parents Diego and Alessandra.

Angelo Tardino he often quarreled with his brother Diego over the division of family assets, hectares of land. The umpteenth dispute has turned into a real massacre, at the house in the Safarello district, in the countryside of Licata, in the province of Agrigento.

Angelo Tardino killed his younger brother Diego first. Then he went room by room to look for his sister-in-law and grandchildren. And he killed them all. After the murder he got into the car and shot himself when the Carabinieri caught up with him.

The Marconi Comprehensive Institute wanted to remember the two brothers:

All accompanied by banners made by Vincenzo’s classmates and hung on the school gates, handwritten messages on the blackboard, hearts, flowers and a white balloon on his desk which unfortunately remained empty.